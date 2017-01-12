Six suspects killed at Jamaican polic...

Six suspects killed at Jamaican police checkpoint

Six suspected members of a criminal gang have died in a shootout with Jamaican police near the tourist zone of Montego Bay, officials said. Six suspected members of a criminal gang have died in a shootout with Jamaican police near the tourist zone of Montego Bay, officials said.

Chicago, IL

