Simpson Miller embraces 'new phase of life'

Portia Simpson Miller delivered her valedictory New Year's message as a political leader yesterday, taking credit for having stabilised the Jamaican economy and putting it on a path to growth, warning of potential headways facing the country, but stopping short of announcing an expected definitive timetable for her departure as president of the People's National Party . "As the new year dawns, I embrace a new phase of my life and my service to Jamaica - one in which my passion for the upliftment of the poor and the vulnerable will not subside," she said in the message.

