Simpson Miller embraces 'new phase of life'

Portia Simpson Miller delivered her valedictory New Year's message as a political leader yesterday, taking credit for having stabilised the Jamaican economy and putting it on a path to growth, warning of potential headways facing the country, but stopping short of announcing an expected definitive timetable for her departure as president of the People's National Party . "As the new year dawns, I embrace a new phase of my life and my service to Jamaica - one in which my passion for the upliftment of the poor and the vulnerable will not subside," she said in the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.