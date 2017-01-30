Sigma Run raises over $200 million in 18 years

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has seen exponential growth since its launch 18 years ago, raising over $200 million to date, the organisers shared in a news release yesterday. "Its first staging in 1999 at Breezy Castle, along the waterfront in downtown Kingston, saw Sigma Investment Management Systems raise $700,000, from an initial target of $500,000 with 297 runners crossing the finish line," Sagicor stated.

