Sigma Run raises over $200 million in 18 years
The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has seen exponential growth since its launch 18 years ago, raising over $200 million to date, the organisers shared in a news release yesterday. "Its first staging in 1999 at Breezy Castle, along the waterfront in downtown Kingston, saw Sigma Investment Management Systems raise $700,000, from an initial target of $500,000 with 297 runners crossing the finish line," Sagicor stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC