Sigma Run raises over $200 million in 18 years

Jamaica Observer

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has seen exponential growth since its launch 18 years ago, raising over $200 million to date, the organisers shared in a news release yesterday. "Its first staging in 1999 at Breezy Castle, along the waterfront in downtown Kingston, saw Sigma Investment Management Systems raise $700,000, from an initial target of $500,000 with 297 runners crossing the finish line," Sagicor stated.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 36,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,593

