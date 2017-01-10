Security forces will be relentless - Montague

An infantry and coast guard base will be established in Freeport, Montego Bay, and at the old Braham Wharf in Savanna-la-Mar. "We will be basing the newest battalion of the Jamaica Defence Force in western Jamaica ... a 1,000-man-strong battalion," Montague said. "We are beefing up resources in the west and we expect to see the results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.