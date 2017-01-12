Sam Sharpe Square fountain to be relocated - Short-term measure to ease traffic congestion

The picturesque water foundation in the centre of Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James, is to be relocated to another section of the historic square as part of the short-term solution to ease traffic congestion in the western city. The fountain, one of the city's most distinctive landmarks, forms the intersection between St James and Market streets, which is usually congested, even during the hours of reduced traffic flow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.