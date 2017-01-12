Sam Sharpe Square fountain to be relo...

Sam Sharpe Square fountain to be relocated - Short-term measure to ease traffic congestion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The picturesque water foundation in the centre of Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James, is to be relocated to another section of the historic square as part of the short-term solution to ease traffic congestion in the western city. The fountain, one of the city's most distinctive landmarks, forms the intersection between St James and Market streets, which is usually congested, even during the hours of reduced traffic flow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC