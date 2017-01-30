Role models for all

We strongly suspect that apart from their roles as broadcasters, the late Messrs Peter Abrahams and Lindy Delapenha were very dissimilar in terms of personalities and interests. However, the two who died recently, within days of each other - Mr Abrahams at 97 and Mr Delapenha at 89 - will be long remembered for their outstanding contributions in a range of areas.

