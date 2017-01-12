Rejected ... Pressure on Holness to g...

Rejected ... Pressure on Holness to give reasons for refusing $5.5bn UK prison offer

Read more: The Gleaner

Pressure is growing for the Andrew Holness administration to tell the public the full reasons for rejecting the $5.5 billion offer from the United Kingdom to help build a modern prison here. The issue is politically sensitive for Holness, who, as opposition leader at the time of the announcement, said that the money would be better spent on education.

Chicago, IL

