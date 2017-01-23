Public-sector reform inevitable, says...

Public-sector reform inevitable, says Gayle - BITU head says change needed to boost growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union Kavan Gayle is urging Jamaicans to back the Government's efforts to reform the public sector despite the fears that massive job losses could follow. "We need a public sector that is efficient and effective to satisfy the needs of the State and also support the private sector so that there can be growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,205,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC