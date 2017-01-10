Pritty Di General makes waves with 'Siddung'
With several Jamaican artistes promoting new songs for the new year, Pritty is confident that his single with dancehall artiste Pamputtae will stand out. The single, Siddung , was released in the summer and created a buzz after a video with Shelly Belly dancing with a female to the song went viral.
