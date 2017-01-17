Prayer breakfast working, says commit...

Prayer breakfast working, says committee chairman

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Scepticism about the value of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast has not daunted the man who heads the organising committee. The Rev Dr Stevenson Samuels says that while it was unfortunate that some people do not see the importance or purpose behind the event, and despite the fact that Jamaica is still plagued by crime and violence, there have been some notable achievements over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC