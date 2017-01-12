Power company wants to introduce sea water A/C system to Jamaica

Jamaican power and conservation solutions company, New Leaf Power said it is desirous of introducing sea water air conditioning technology to Jamaica following a 12-member public and private sector study tour of two alternative energy systems in Canada. This is against the background that in the Caribbean, according to the Caribbean Development Bank , air conditioning accounts, on average, for 50 per cent of total energy consumption in commercial buildings, while sea water technology is estimated to reduce electricity consumption for air conditioning by up to 90 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.