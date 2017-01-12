Power company wants to introduce sea ...

Power company wants to introduce sea water A/C system to Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaican power and conservation solutions company, New Leaf Power said it is desirous of introducing sea water air conditioning technology to Jamaica following a 12-member public and private sector study tour of two alternative energy systems in Canada. This is against the background that in the Caribbean, according to the Caribbean Development Bank , air conditioning accounts, on average, for 50 per cent of total energy consumption in commercial buildings, while sea water technology is estimated to reduce electricity consumption for air conditioning by up to 90 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC