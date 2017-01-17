Please, leta s organise communities to stand against crime
This newspaper considers crime and violence to be the biggest threat to the viability and healthy growth of the Jamaican economy and society. Note his assertion in his New Year's message that, "Crime is the greatest threat to Jamaica achieving economic growth," and that it "is the greatest threat to our economic independence".
