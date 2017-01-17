Pamper You

Pamper You

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Last week's spa edition of Under The Dryer helped us ring in the new year and left us relishing the signature treatments offered at spas ranging from the FieldSpa at GoldenEye Resort in St Mary to the Round Hill Spa at Welcome Wharf, located in the lush environs of Montego Bay. This week we invite you to make reservations ahead of Valentine's Day as we enter the season of love! Relax in Negril on miles of white sand beaches at The Royal Spa's luxurious and newly constructed Royalton Resort location, or at The Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel, perched on the West-end cliffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,116,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC