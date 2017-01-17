Pamper You

Last week's spa edition of Under The Dryer helped us ring in the new year and left us relishing the signature treatments offered at spas ranging from the FieldSpa at GoldenEye Resort in St Mary to the Round Hill Spa at Welcome Wharf, located in the lush environs of Montego Bay. This week we invite you to make reservations ahead of Valentine's Day as we enter the season of love! Relax in Negril on miles of white sand beaches at The Royal Spa's luxurious and newly constructed Royalton Resort location, or at The Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel, perched on the West-end cliffs.

