Palmyra debtors carving up sale proceeds, depositors fear big haircut

Fifty-eight investors who paid deposits on condos in the luxury resort Palmyra are to be refunded, but will likely have to take a haircut, the size of which will be determined by negotiations under way between the parties lawyers. The deposits made on incomplete units in the resort development, which was placed in receivership in 2011 by its bankers, comes with the successful disposal of the property last year to entities managed by Sagicor Group Jamaica, after several attempts at a sale by its receiver, Ken Tomlinson.

