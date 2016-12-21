Opposition leader warns of further ch...

Opposition leader warns of further challenges while urging Jamaicans to forge ahead

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica's Opposition leader urged citizens to unite in overcoming the challenges confronting the nation as she forecasts even more obstacles in the year ahead. In her annual New Year's message, Portia Simpson Miller told Jamaicans that despite the gains made in improving the country's road infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism and the BPO sectors, as well as agriculture, there are further challenges on the horizon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC