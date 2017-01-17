Only Obeah can fight crime - Constitu...

Only Obeah can fight crime - Constituents support Robert Montague

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Minister of National Security Robert Montague has been facing the wrath of many, following his controversial 'obeah man uncle' statement on Tuesday. However, some of his constituents have come out in strong support of his utterances, saying the island's brazen criminals need someone to drive fear into them by whatever means necessary.

Chicago, IL

