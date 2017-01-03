One To Watch a " Cecile Emeke

Director, writer and all-around creative Cecile Emeke is making waves in the UK film-making community with her globally popular short film-turned-web series Ackee and Saltfish and the online documentary series Strolling . The Ackee and Saltfish project offers commentary on social issues such as cultural appropriation, religion and race and is managed in such a very urban and witty way that is acutely relatable by those young and black and living in Britain.

