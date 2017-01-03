One To Watch a " Cecile Emeke

One To Watch a " Cecile Emeke

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Director, writer and all-around creative Cecile Emeke is making waves in the UK film-making community with her globally popular short film-turned-web series Ackee and Saltfish and the online documentary series Strolling . The Ackee and Saltfish project offers commentary on social issues such as cultural appropriation, religion and race and is managed in such a very urban and witty way that is acutely relatable by those young and black and living in Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC