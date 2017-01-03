One To Watch a " Cecile Emeke
Director, writer and all-around creative Cecile Emeke is making waves in the UK film-making community with her globally popular short film-turned-web series Ackee and Saltfish and the online documentary series Strolling . The Ackee and Saltfish project offers commentary on social issues such as cultural appropriation, religion and race and is managed in such a very urban and witty way that is acutely relatable by those young and black and living in Britain.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
