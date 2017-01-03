Occupational Studies degree offers tr...

Occupational Studies degree offers training options

Prime Minister Andrew Holness , Minister of Education, Youth and Information Senator Ruel Reid and Maxine P. Wilson Chairman for HEART Trust/NTA, at the unveiling of a plaque symbolically launching the new Occupational Studies Degree Programme - a joint project of the Joint Committee for Tertiary Education and the HEART Trust/NTA. The launch took place in Montego Bay, St James, December 8, 2016 More Jamaican students now have the opportunity to access new occupational studies degree programmes under the direction of the Centre for Occupational Studies, an agency of the Ministry of Education.

Chicago, IL

