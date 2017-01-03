Nurses walk! - 10 resign from KPH effective month end with more to go
Two nurses head down Princess Street outside the Kingston Public Hospital in Kingston after work yesterday as a homeless man looks on. At least 10 specialist nurses in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Kingston Public Hospital have resigned effective the end of this month, leaving the 240-year-old institution haemorrhaging in the wake of the crisis now bedevilling the health sector.
