No new taxes in supplementary budget, says Shaw

MINISTER of Finance and the Public Service Audley Shaw confirmed yesterday that the First Supplementary Estimates for 2016/17 will be tabled in the House of Representatives next Tuesday. The minister, however, denied predictions made by Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller, in her New Year's message, that the estimates will include increased taxes.

