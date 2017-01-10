Nine road users killed on roads in 2017
KINGSTON, Jamaica The Road Safety Unit of the Ministry of Transport is reporting that nine road users have died on the nation's road since the start of this year. Of these nine road users, six were pedestrians and the other three were motorcyclists.
