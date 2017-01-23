Nick Cannon's dancehall drama is heading to YouTube Red
The streaming service has picked up distribution rights to King of the Dancehall, Cannon's film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The film follows the Brooklyn-born hero after he heads to Jamaica "to start a new chapter after a major setback forces him to quickly leave town," YouTube said in a release.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
