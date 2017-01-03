New commish must provide performance ...

New commish must provide performance targets, says Montague

2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The new police commissioner will be required to provide performance targets and work on contract, National Security Minister Robert Montague revealed yesterday. In fact, all officers being promoted to the ranks of deputy and assistant commissioners will be asked to sign contracts in what is an apparent move by the Government to streamline accountability levels in the police force.

Chicago, IL

