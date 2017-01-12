Nat'l Prayer Breakfast to focus on tr...

Nat'l Prayer Breakfast to focus on transformational leadership

Read more: The Gleaner

Courtney Campbell, president and CEO of Victoria Mutual Group, speaks to members of the media at the official launch of the 37th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel yesterday. Transformation among leadership ranks is the primary focus of the 37th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast to be staged at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Thursday, January 19. The purpose of the NLPB is to foster greater unity in the nation, particularly among the nation's leaders at all levels.

Chicago, IL

