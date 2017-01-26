More water tankers needed to fight cane fires, says farmer

Rudolph Jathan, a small sugar cane farmer of Masemure, Frome, in Westmoreland, says that apart from the need to establish a fire station at Grange Hill in the parish, sugar cane farmers should consider putting in place more privately owned fire tankers, in an effort to prevent the losses incurred due to the illicit burning of cane. And, noting that there are water carts with pumps owned by large farmers, Jathan argues that more of those vehicles hauled by tractors, are needed.

