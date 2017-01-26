More water tankers needed to fight ca...

More water tankers needed to fight cane fires, says farmer

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Rudolph Jathan, a small sugar cane farmer of Masemure, Frome, in Westmoreland, says that apart from the need to establish a fire station at Grange Hill in the parish, sugar cane farmers should consider putting in place more privately owned fire tankers, in an effort to prevent the losses incurred due to the illicit burning of cane. And, noting that there are water carts with pumps owned by large farmers, Jathan argues that more of those vehicles hauled by tractors, are needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC