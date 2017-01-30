More on Plus

Oregon Field Guide "Discovering Valhalla: Oregon's Hidden Gorge" OREGON FIELD GUIDE assembles its largest, most complex expedition ever to take you on an unparalleled adventure of discovery. Camera crews travel deep into the Oregon wilderness to explore and bring back the first images of a hidden geologic wonder: a canyon with an impressive number of waterfalls and unusual rock features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.