More Obama Climate Giveaways: $30 Million Grant to Jamaica

The Jamaica Gleaner reports that Jamaica has just received a $30 Million under the US Clean Energy Finance Facility, to pay for legal, consultancy and engineering costs for a new renewables project. The United States Agency for International Development has awarded the first grant through the Clean Energy Finance Facility for the Caribbean and Central America , to help develop a 37 megawatt solar farm in Westmoreland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.