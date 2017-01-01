More Obama Climate Giveaways: $30 Mil...

More Obama Climate Giveaways: $30 Million Grant to Jamaica

The Jamaica Gleaner reports that Jamaica has just received a $30 Million under the US Clean Energy Finance Facility, to pay for legal, consultancy and engineering costs for a new renewables project. The United States Agency for International Development has awarded the first grant through the Clean Energy Finance Facility for the Caribbean and Central America , to help develop a 37 megawatt solar farm in Westmoreland.

Chicago, IL

