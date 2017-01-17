Moral foundation in Ja shaking - Taylor - Baptist pastor condemns acts of injustice
Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller were among the country's leaders at the 37th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, yesterday. The Reverend Burchell Taylor, the keynote speaker at the 37th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast , expressed great displeasure with the current acts of moral and criminal injustices taking place in the Jamaican society.
