Montague says J can taxpayers would have had to fund bulk of UK-proposed project - News
The cost to taxpayers plus the fact that the Jamaica Labour Party had made a campaign promise were the main factors that influenced the Government's rejection of a deal from Britain to help build a new prison here, National Security Minister Robert Montague told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. "The cost of the facility is 40-plus million, the gift is 25 million.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
