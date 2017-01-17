Montague says J’can taxpayers w...

Montague says J can taxpayers would have had to fund bulk of UK-proposed project - News

The cost to taxpayers plus the fact that the Jamaica Labour Party had made a campaign promise were the main factors that influenced the Government's rejection of a deal from Britain to help build a new prison here, National Security Minister Robert Montague told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. "The cost of the facility is 40-plus million, the gift is 25 million.

Chicago, IL

