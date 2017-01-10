MoBay's mayor to meet with Bogue land squatters
Montego Bay's mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, is to meet with the persons illegally occupying lands owned by the St James Municipal Corporation at the Bogue Industrial Estate, in the western city, on Monday. According to the mayor, the meeting is to finalise arrangements as to whether or not the lands, which have been stirring up controversy for several years, will be sold to its "The purpose of this meeting is to dialogue with the occupants as we work towards the sale of the property and the collection of monies for the use and occupation of the property," Davis noted in a media release on Wednesday.
