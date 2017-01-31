MoBay's mayor strikes a deal with Bogue squatters
Montego Bay's Mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, and the persons illegally occupying lands owned by the St James Municipal Corporation at the Bogue Industrial Terrace in the western city have come to a financial agreement to legitimise their use of the land. The most important decision was arrived at during a meeting between the mayor and illegal occupiers at the municipal building earlier this week.
