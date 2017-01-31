MoBay's mayor strikes a deal with Bog...

MoBay's mayor strikes a deal with Bogue squatters

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Montego Bay's Mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, and the persons illegally occupying lands owned by the St James Municipal Corporation at the Bogue Industrial Terrace in the western city have come to a financial agreement to legitimise their use of the land. The most important decision was arrived at during a meeting between the mayor and illegal occupiers at the municipal building earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) 12 hr Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC