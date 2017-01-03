MoBay mayor to address structural defects at Charles Gordon Market

Noting that roughly 25 per cent of the 57 columns supporting the structure that is known as the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay are not physically able to withstand winds associated with a category three hurricane, chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation Homer Davis says he will be taking steps early in the new year to address the matter. Davis, who is also Mayor of Montego Bay, told the Jamaica Observer West yesterday that, based on sound technical advice he has received on the facility, urgent attention is needed to correct the structural defects there.

