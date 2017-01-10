MoBay mayor calls for support of JDF battalion

Montego Bay's mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, is calling for residents of the Second City and across the parish of St James to support the Jamaica Defence Force battalion, which Prime Minister Andrew Holness said would be stationed in the west to boost crime-fighting in 2017 and beyond. "The citizens are crying out for this type of security activity, and I hope they will give the necessary support to stem the wave of senseless murders that are occurring in the parish," Davis told The Gleaner .

