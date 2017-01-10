MoBay mayor calls for support of JDF ...

MoBay mayor calls for support of JDF battalion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Montego Bay's mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, is calling for residents of the Second City and across the parish of St James to support the Jamaica Defence Force battalion, which Prime Minister Andrew Holness said would be stationed in the west to boost crime-fighting in 2017 and beyond. "The citizens are crying out for this type of security activity, and I hope they will give the necessary support to stem the wave of senseless murders that are occurring in the parish," Davis told The Gleaner .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,649 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC