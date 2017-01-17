Mixed reactions for Obama's impact on Jamaica
His daily thrust to inspire persons, especially those of colour, in addition to his historic visit to Jamaica, are things that readily come to the mind of some of the country's leaders as they reflect on the impact Barack Obama's eight-year reign as president of the United States has had on Jamaica. Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith believes that Jamaica has been affected both at the local and international level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC