Mayor eyes $500m for Bogue property

Mayor eyes $500m for Bogue property

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Daily Millbury

Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis says the corporation hopes to raise more than $500 million for the sale of its prime lands at the Bogue Industrial Estate in the parish. The property, which contains roughly 26 lots, has been occupied by squatters conducting commercial activities for over 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC