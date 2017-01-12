Manufacturing sector contributed $55.9b for 2015/16 a " JMA

ST JAMES, Jamaica President of the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association , Metry Seaga, says the manufacturing sector contributed $55.9 billion to the government coffers for 2015/2016, making it the second biggest taxpayer in the country. He said manufacturing continues to be one of the key pillars of economic growth and offers some of the best opportunities for Jamaica to reach its target of US$2.5 billion in exports by 2020.

