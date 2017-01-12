Manufacturing sector contributed $55....

Manufacturing sector contributed $55.9b for 2015/16 a " JMA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

ST JAMES, Jamaica President of the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association , Metry Seaga, says the manufacturing sector contributed $55.9 billion to the government coffers for 2015/2016, making it the second biggest taxpayer in the country. He said manufacturing continues to be one of the key pillars of economic growth and offers some of the best opportunities for Jamaica to reach its target of US$2.5 billion in exports by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC