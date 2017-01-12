Manchester PDC moves to save Alligator Pond from beach erosion
Destructive beach erosion has been affecting this quaint fishing village close to the St Elizabeth border in south Manchester for many years, with the authorities seemingly at a loss. But now the Tony Freckleton-led Manchester Parish Development Committee says it is intent on developing a plan that will save the Alligator Pond beachfront.
