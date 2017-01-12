Malahoo Forte alarmed at 'chinks' in ...

Malahoo Forte alarmed at 'chinks' in Freeport Lock-up - backs clean-up

22 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Western Bureau: Jamaica's Attorney General and Member of Parliament, Marlene Malahoo Forte, has joined the growing list of persons expressing alarm at the 'lice and chink' infestation among other problems impacting the lock-up at the Freeport Police Station, in Montego Bay. Malahoo Forte, who is the MP for St James West-Central in which the station is located, told The Gleaner that she will be ensuring that the minimum statutory requirements are met going forward.

Chicago, IL

