Malahoo Forte alarmed at 'chinks' in Freeport Lock-up - backs clean-up
Western Bureau: Jamaica's Attorney General and Member of Parliament, Marlene Malahoo Forte, has joined the growing list of persons expressing alarm at the 'lice and chink' infestation among other problems impacting the lock-up at the Freeport Police Station, in Montego Bay. Malahoo Forte, who is the MP for St James West-Central in which the station is located, told The Gleaner that she will be ensuring that the minimum statutory requirements are met going forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|1,335
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
|Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC