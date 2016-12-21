Loyal JPS customers get $500 gift

Loyal JPS customers get $500 gift

Jamaica Observer

JAMAICA Public Service e-bill customers who pay on time and in full have received a $500 gift from the light and power company. These customers, who are members of the MyJPS Rewards programme, will have their December electricity bill discounted by $500 when they get them by email this month.

Chicago, IL

