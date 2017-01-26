Local cruise shipping poised to shine...

Local cruise shipping poised to shine - Prospects for 2017 good - ... the ships will come sailing in

With a 13 per cent increase in cruise ship passenger arrivals last years, and an additional 105 vessel slated to visit in 2017, local business stakeholders at the various destinations are cautiously optimistic that the increased activity will positively impact their respective economies. According to data from the Port Authority of Jamaica , a combined total of 514 vessels, with approximately 1.6 million passengers, visited the major cruise ports for the year ending December 2016.

