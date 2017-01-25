Live and work in the US during summer

A: The Summer Work Travel programme provides foreign students with an opportunity to live and work in the United States during their summer vacation, and to experience and be exposed to the people and way of life in the United States. The programme affords full-time university students the opportunity to accept a summer job in the United States and participate in cultural exchange.

