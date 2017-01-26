Light on violence | 'We pass on the gene to effect war'

A police officer secures the crime scene after gunmen shot seven persons, killing five - including three children - and set their home ablaze at Africa settlement in March Pen Community in Spanish Town on Sunday, October 9. Police at the crime scene along Spanish Town Road in Kingston last October. Fear factor within the police force contributes to the maintenance of our two sets of wars: one between gangs and another between State agents and gangs, says Herbert Gayle.

