Light on violence | Paramilitary policing and the Jamaican inner-city youth
In Jamaica police work climate, policing style, and the treatment of the police and inner city youth by society contribute to a disastrous relationship between police and young men. Part of the danger that police officers face rests in the structure and original purpose of the Jamaica Constabulary Force that many in the society are slow to change.
