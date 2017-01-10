'Lice and chinks' lock down Freeport lock-up

Unhygienic conditions, which well-placed sources say include a major infestation of 'lice and chinks ' has forced the public health authorities in St James to order the closure of the lock-ups at several police stations, to include those at Freeport Police Station, in Montego Bay, which is the hub of policing activities in the parish. While not confirming the infestation, Lennox Wallace, the chief public health inspector for St James, told The Gleaner yesterday that all was not well at several police lock-ups and that his department is now working to fix the situation.

