'Lice and chinks' lock down Freeport ...

'Lice and chinks' lock down Freeport lock-up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gleaner

Unhygienic conditions, which well-placed sources say include a major infestation of 'lice and chinks ' has forced the public health authorities in St James to order the closure of the lock-ups at several police stations, to include those at Freeport Police Station, in Montego Bay, which is the hub of policing activities in the parish. While not confirming the infestation, Lennox Wallace, the chief public health inspector for St James, told The Gleaner yesterday that all was not well at several police lock-ups and that his department is now working to fix the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,824,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC