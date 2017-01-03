Letter: Jamaica may have exceeded its...

Letter: Jamaica may have exceeded its capacity to support further...

Dear Sir: The Jamaican government should consider placing a moratorium on further hotel development on the North Coast. A balance should be struck between the supply and demand of hotel rooms since, at roughly 40% vacancy, rate hotels cannot be profitable unless significant government intervention and subsidies are provided to offset what is considered an industry with diminishing marginal returns.

