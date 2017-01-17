Lawyer slams treatment of Jamaicans i...

Lawyer slams treatment of Jamaicans in Turks after teacher returns

1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Jamaican teacher who was accused of child abuse in Turks and Caicos Islands returned to Jamaica yesterday after she was deported. But Gillian Mullings, the attorney for the accused, Suzette Codling, is criticising how immigrants are treated on the small Caribbean island.

