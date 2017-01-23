Know Your Rights : You are entitled t...

Know Your Rights : You are entitled to a lawyer

From left Chief Justice Zaila McCalla, President of the Court of Appeal Dennis Morrison, and Justice Hilary Phillips, leading other members of the judiciary into a church service. Last week, we looked at freedom of movement as a right to each Jamaican under the Constitution.

Chicago, IL

