Kiwanis brings Christmas cheer to Norman Gardens

Contributed Members of the Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals Kingston, Jamaica, brought Christmas cheer to approximately 50 children at the Norman Gardens Primary and Junior High on Saturday, December 17 during the annual Christmas treat. Contributed Kiwanian Michelle Philips plays SantaA's elf and delivers a gift to Tashena Newman during the annual Christmas treat organised by the Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals Kingston, Jamaica.

