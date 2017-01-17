KC, Calabar - students benefit from D...

KC, Calabar - students benefit from David 'Wagga' Hunt Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica's ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks , with members of the organising committee of the Jamaica David 'Wagga' Hunt scholarship committee at the sixth annual Jamaica David 'Wagga' Hunt Ball at the National Education Association Atrium in downtown Washington DC, on Saturday, January 14. Jamaica David 'Wagga' Hunt Scholarship fund has been providing scholarships over the past eight years to students of Calabar High School and Kingston College, and over the years, over US$66,000 has been distributed to the deserving students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Nov '16 Madmaxx 1,335
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
News Matthew strengthens into Category 5 hurricane i... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC