JP declares war on unrighteousness

Worshippers at the 'Heal the Family, Heal the Nation Conference' at the National Arena in St Andrew today - Jermaine Barnaby photo Justice of the Peace Dr Patricia Holness today used the 12th staging of the 'Heal the Family, Heal the Nation Conference' to declare war against what she described as the evil that continues to plague the society. Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte were among officials in attendance at the event at the National Arena in Kingston.

